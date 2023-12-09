WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

