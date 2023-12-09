WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Embecta by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

