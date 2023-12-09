WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.29 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

