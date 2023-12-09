WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
The firm has a market cap of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
