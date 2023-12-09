Woodson Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 134,420 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.