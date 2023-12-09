WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,093.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 722.60 ($9.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 713.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 777.76. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 656 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.