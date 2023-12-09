WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,093.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).
WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WPP
WPP Stock Performance
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.