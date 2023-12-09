WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
