XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 9,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on XWELL to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get XWELL alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XWEL

XWELL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 114.37%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XWELL, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XWELL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XWEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XWELL during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XWELL during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.