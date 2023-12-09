Ye Liu Sells 266,242 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $24.16.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.
