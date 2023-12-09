Ye Liu Sells 266,242 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $24.16.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.