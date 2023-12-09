Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading Up 1.8%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 5,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YLLXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 658 ($8.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake Price Performance
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.