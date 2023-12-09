Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading Up 1.8%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXFGet Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 5,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YLLXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 658 ($8.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.