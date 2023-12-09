Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading Up 1.8%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 5,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YLLXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 658 ($8.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.