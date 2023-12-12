11,200 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.