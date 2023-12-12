16,303 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AZN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

