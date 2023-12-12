20,918 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.