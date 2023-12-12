20,918 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

