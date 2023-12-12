376 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,535.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,973.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,071.42. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,519.05 and a 12-month high of $6,561.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

