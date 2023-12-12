398,332 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 398,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,891,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $12,297,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,136,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,112,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATS opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. On average, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

