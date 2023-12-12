45,744 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.