4,919 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $173,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,038 shares of company stock worth $2,577,655. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 5.00. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

