53,400 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

