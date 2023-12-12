54,800 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Doximity by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 283.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 390,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

