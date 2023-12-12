Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 107,483 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

