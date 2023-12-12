Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $148,248.10 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $148,248.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,830.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

