Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $15,161,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 231,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

AMZN stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

