Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.