Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $21,384,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 196,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.3 %

Apple stock opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

