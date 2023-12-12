AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

