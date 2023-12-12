Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 312 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

VGT stock opened at $470.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.02 and a 200-day moving average of $434.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

