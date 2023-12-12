Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 1,529,319 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.