Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 25,113 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

