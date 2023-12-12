Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.