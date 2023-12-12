Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.