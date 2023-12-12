Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

NYSE BX opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

