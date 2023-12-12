Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $694,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

NYSE WM opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

