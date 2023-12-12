Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $785,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 591,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 44.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

