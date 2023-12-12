Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $952,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

