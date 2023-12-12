Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $710.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.49 and its 200 day moving average is $666.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

