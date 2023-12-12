Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $478.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

