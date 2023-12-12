Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

