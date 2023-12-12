Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $3,076,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 121,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73,668.5% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 119,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,343 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $44,650,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.4% in the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

IBM opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $163.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

