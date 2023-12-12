Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

