Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

