Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VOE opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.