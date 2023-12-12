Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 544 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

