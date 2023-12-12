Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,056 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 42.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 47.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

