Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,500 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,934. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

