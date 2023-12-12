Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,614.70 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,375.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,299.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

