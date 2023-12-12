Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NU by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 855,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,389,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 739.0% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 929,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 818,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

