Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 10,200 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
SFM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market
In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
See Also
