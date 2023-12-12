Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 3,900 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.46. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

