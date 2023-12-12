Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.