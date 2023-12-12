Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Splunk by 965.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.69, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Loop Capital downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

