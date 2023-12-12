Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

